We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan wowed fans in a bright purple mini dress in glamorous new photos that have got us dreaming of summer.

READ: Michelle Keegan's leg-lengthening jeans are everything

Her latest look is part of her new clothing collection from Very, which features everything from loungewear to trench coats.

Costing £48, Michelle's frock features a flattering V-neck, tied waist and puff sleeves which would look just as beautiful paired with sandals on the beach as it does with the Our Girl star's chunky black boots – perfect for the in-between spring weather.

Photos show the 33-year-old soaking up the sun on the balcony with her brunette hair styled in glossy waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows fans in items from her Very range

The mini dress was one of 40 items of clothing in Michelle's new collection – which starts at £12. We've also got our eye on her pastel pink knit co-ord, which includes a square-neck fitted cami top and matching chunky cardigan, all for just £22.

MORE: The best loungewear sets for women to wear this spring

READ: 19 best Girl Boss gifts to celebrate the amazing women in your life

Floral mini dress, £48, Very

Michelle also sent fans into a frenzy after posing in a striped knit from Very in a new photo she captioned: "It’s been a minute since I’ve been on the couch in full glam. New spring collection over on @veryuk #ad."

Fans loved the £38 slouchy rainbow cardigan, with one writing: "The colours are stunning." A second penned: "Already ordered this cardigan," while a third added: "Just amazing! This collection is stunning."

Pink cami co-ord, £22, Very

Meanwhile, she shared a video of her try-on session at home, telling fans: "Couldn't be more ready to ditch the big coats and step into spring." We hear you, Michelle!

The Brassic actress has launched her new Spring clothing collection with Very

Michelle's summer wardrobe is full of stunning items ready for her to wear once the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. The Brassic actress recently posed in tiny denim shorts in a new photo on Instagram.

In the snap, she sat in the driver's seat of a van as she showcased her long, tanned legs in a pair of white shorts, matching trainers and a pink knitted jumper.

RELATED: 13 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.