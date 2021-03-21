We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked every inch ready for the warmer summer weather in her latest photo, which showed her wearing tiny denim shorts.

The Brassic actress sat in the driver's seat of a van as she showcased her long, tanned legs in a pair of white shorts, matching trainers and a pink knitted jumper.

Clearly dreaming of the moment COVID-19 travel restrictions ease and she can enjoy a holiday again, Michelle wrote: "Weekend roadtrips. What’s your driving song???"

While her choice of outfit screamed of spring, the weather outside appeared to be cloudy! Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one surprised follower writing: "How are you in shorts it's freezing!!!!" while a second replied: "If I had legs like that I'd be in shorts constantly."

While Michelle didn't share her outfit credits, we've tracked down several similar pairs of raw-hem white shorts – a versatile piece for your summer wardrobe.

The Our Girl star paired her white shorts with a pink jumper

Other followers also recognised Michelle's jumper from her clothing range with Very, but has already sold out. "One of my favourite jumpers from your Very range," commented one, and another remarked: "Still in loveeee with this jumper!!"

The Our Girl star, who is married to TOWIE's Mark Wright, knows exactly how to rock denim. Last week, she looked incredible as she modelled a pair of flared jeans and a matching denim jacket in an Instagram snap.

Down-to-earth Michelle revealed in the caption that she was glad of the camera angle for making her look so tall, but either way, she was inundated with comments on how gorgeous she looked.

"'Behind the scenes'... Aka Emily on the floor trying to add on some height to those legs," she captioned the snap.

Her followers quickly complimented her, with one writing: "Double denim is a LOOK," and a further fan adding: "Legs for days!"

Michelle previously revealed she also loves to relax at home, and she certainly has plenty of loungewear options from her own clothing range.

"I love being at home and getting my comfies out," she told Cosmopolitan, adding: "I’ve got a bed-sock drawer. Genuinely."

