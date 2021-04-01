Rachel Riley looks incredible in her flattering skinny jeans - despite mishap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Riley shared a hilarious photo with her fans on Thursday, revealing that she'd suffered a mishap with her daughter Maven after she'd spilled her water all over her skinny jeans.

She captioned the funny snap: "Baby was kindly sharing her water when she stopped to give me a kiss! Water carried on pouring... now I look like I've peed myself. Thanks baby."

READ: Rachel Riley on renewing her wedding vows & date nights with Pasha - exclusive

The photo shows Rachel and Maven on a train station platform, both wearing matching pink. While the 15-month-old can be seen sweetly looking up at the camera and sat on her scooter, her mum is looking down at her in disbelief – wet patch clearly visible!

Rachel shared the funny snap on Instagram

Nevertheless, fans clearly still loved her outfit, since many took to the comments to ask about her colour-clashing slogan knit. "Where's your jumper from please, it's gorgeous," one wrote, while another said: "I like your jumper @rachelrileyrr where's it from??"

Never Fully Dressed 'Love jumper, £80, Flannels

The 'Love' knit is in fact from Never Fully Dressed, though it's sadly sold out. There are other versions of the top available to shop online however, including a green option.

MORE: Rachel Riley sparks fan reaction with never-before-seen school photo

Rachel shares her daughter with Strictly star Pasha Kovalev – who was also presumably the photographer on the day.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Rachel Riley inspired by Kate Middleton with hairstyle

The couple first met when they were partnered up on the dance show, and announced their pregnancy news in May 2019. In June that year, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

MORE: Rachel Riley's birth story with Maven revealed

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Rachel opened up about Maven and shared her hopes for expanding their family further.

Little Maven has already shown a love of dance

"She's very happy. She loves dancing. She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok... it's kind of funny," she said.

Asked if she and Pasha would like to have more children, Rachel responded: "Yeah I think we'd like another one... Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"