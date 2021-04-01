Holly Willoughby's pretty polka dot look proves divisive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby finished off the week in style, rocking a gorgeous polka dot dress to host Thursday's edition of This Morning ahead of the long-awaited Bank Holiday. The 40-year-old presenter made an impact in the eye-catching number, which boasted a low-cut neckline and a flattering midi length cut. We're in love!

The star's statement dress proved to be one of her most divisive looks of the past month, however. Holly's fans were in agreement that her Reformation dress was beautiful… but weren't quite as smitten with her shoes.

Holly chose to accessorise her look with a pair of black Mary Jane flats instead of her favourite nude heels. Of course, there was a practical reason for her choice of footwear since she revealed earlier this week she had sustained a mysterious injury.

Nevertheless, fans weren't shy about sharing their opinions. One wrote: "Dress nice, shoes are a no" while another commented: "Love you Holly x but please wear trainers instead of those granny shoes lol". Another shared: "Gorgeous but please ditch the shoes".

Holly looked gorgeous in her polka dot dress

There were plenty of others who enjoyed the change of footwear though, with one asking where Holly's Russell & Bromley shoes were from. Another simply commented: "Shoes", adding several heart eye emojis.

One thing's for certain – Holly's dress was a hit. The Reformation number, which retails for £285, is still in stock in most sizes and is the perfect trans-seasonal addition to your wardrobe. With its striking print and cute, on-trend details (oversized collar, anyone?), it'll be a piece you can wear time and again.

Gail dress, £285, Reformation

John Lewis also stocks a slightly more purse-friendly version for £89. How stunning is this dress?

Holly told fans earlier this week that she'd injured herself and was having to wear flat shoes. She joked: "Morning... back in flats today... God knows what I’ve done to myself ... better today just being careful!"

Ro&Zo Polka Dot Dress, £89, John Lewis

Her fans were quick to react, asking for her to incorporate flat shoes into more of her looks – styled by Danielle Whiteman – going forwards. One Instagram follower said: "Flats for the win! They should definitely be styled in more often; super cute, Hope you feel better soon!"

Another shared: "It's sad that you're in pain, I hope you feel better soon. As someone who can't wear heels, I'm loving seeing you in your flats". We have to agree – we're all about the trainer life thanks to the pandemic!

