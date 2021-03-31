Gigi Hadid strolls with baby Khai in a neon yellow sweatsuit perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If there’s one thing we can relate to is living in sweatpants during the pandemic, but Gigi Hadid just made a case for making sweatsuits the new spring casual-chic.

The supermodel is known for her major street style statements, but she turned heads in a different way when she hit the streets of New York City with her daughter Khai wearing a neon yellow Amiss Conception sweatsuit.

Gigi took a stroll with baby Khai in a Amiss Conception sweatsuit

The sweatshirt had an elevated feel with its wool texture, collar, and buttons down the front, and the sweatpants had a relaxed fit with two pockets in the back.

Gigi topped the look with a pink Prada bucket hat and a matching pink disposable mask and added even more color to her ensemble with neon fuschia sneakers.

And yet somehow, the wide variety of colors the style star incorporated in her ensemble worked. The look came off as effortless with a fashionable edge.

We loved the idea of Gigi’s yellow sweatsuit for spring, so we tracked down a similar version on Amazon for less than $34.

Mintsnow Yellow sweatsuit, $19.99 - $34.99 (depending on size), Amazon

Although it looked like Gigi was trying to keep a low profile with her hat and sunglasses concealing the parts of her face her mask did not, the bright neon yellow hue of her sweatsuit made it hard not to miss her as she pushed little Khai in her stroller.

The day before, Gigi wore a similar look, but in a more subtle color, rocking a gray version of what looked like the same sweatsuit as she strolled in Washington Square Park in NYC with Khai on Wednesday.

Gigi wore a nearly identical sweatsuit the day before in gray

That sweatsuit also came complete with a collar and button-down detailing.

The stunning catwalker wore her hair pulled back in a bun and topped the look with a pair of retro frames, gold hoops, a gold chain link necklace, and a white disposable face mask.

For a little extra pizzaz, she added a pop of metallic with her silver sneakers.

We’re crossing our fingers that Gigi's love for elevated sweatsuits becomes a thing - and sticks.

