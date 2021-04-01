Gigi Hadid's baby daughter Khai to get playmate following exciting baby news in family The model and Zayn Malik are doting parents to daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been enjoying every moment of parenthood following the arrival of their daughter Khai in September.

MORE: Zayn Malik makes incredibly rare comment about baby daughter Khai

And soon, the celebrity couple's baby girl will be getting a playmate with the news that the One Direction star's sister Safaa is expecting her second child with husband Martin Tiser.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news alongside a picture of a sonogram and a pair of baby shoes.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid returns to work following baby Khai's arrival

Safaa and Martin are also parents to daughter Zaneyah, who they welcomed last January.

Zayn and Gigi have a close relationship with Safaa and have been pictured together on several occasions.

READ: Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming daughter with Gigi Hadid

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares surprising pregnancy throwback - and fans react

Since Khai's arrival, Gigi and Zayn have been splitting their time between their farmhouse in Pennsylvania – which is next door to Yolanda Hadid's home - and their apartment in New York.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter will be getting a new cousin!

The protective parents have kept Khai out of the spotlight since her arrival but occasionally share pictures of her while covering her face on social media.

READ: Gigi Hadid reveals Zayn Malik 'caught' daughter Khai during home birth

This is a practice many people in the public eye do in order to keep their children's identities anonymous, including Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Baby Khai was born in September

Recently, Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby.

Gigi and Zayn are doting parents to daughter Khai

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.