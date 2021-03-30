Amanda Gorman’s new yellow headband is so stunning it sold out in less than a day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amanda Gorman’s headband and fashion ensemble combos put her on the map as a style star, and her latest look proves why she’s one of our biggest spring fashion inspirations.

The renowned poet wowed when she appeared virtually on Good Morning America Monday to debut her new book, The Hill We Climb, wearing the prettiest yellow Alice & Olivia dress paired with an Alameda Turquesa braided yellow headband that matched the cover.

Amanda debuted her book in a spring-perfect matching look

The Amanda headband, named after her, retails for $247 on the brand’s site and was so popular that it has already sold out. It also comes in deep pink, but it doesn't look like that colorway has been released yet. The hair accessory is hand-braided and hand-embroidered with crystals, stones, and semi-precious stones.

We loved it so much that while we’re waiting for the restock, we tracked down a similar dupe on Etsy for $22.49.

The Project Label top knot headband, $22.49, Etsy

Amanda’s Alice & Olivia Karena Mock Neck mini dress comes in goldenrod yellow and has a babydoll silhouette and puffed tiered sleeves.

It’s a dress made for daytime that can easily transition to after-hours activities, and also works well for work from home fashionistas who want to wear something comfy and chic and head to dinner or drinks after they’re done.

Alice & Olivia Karena Mock Neck mini dress, $465, Alice & Olivia

We love it with a multicolored heel, or one in a pop of color like red or blue, or a monochromatic yellow.

Amanda’s followers went wild when she shared a snap on Instagram that showed her palming her highly-anticipated book in the look.

The Hill We Climb, $10.70, Amazon

"This little book debuts in just a few hours and I couldn’t be more grateful," she captioned the photo. "When I wrote The Hill We Climb, I didn’t even think a special edition poem booklet would be possible, let alone ever imagined that a single poem could skyrocket on best-seller lists before it even hit bookstores."

"I’m so happy that now this poem will be able to sit in people’s homes, hearts and hands in a new way," she continued. "Growing up, being able to have a well-loved (and often well worn) copy of my favorite books meant the world to me. It’s a dream-come-true that my work will now be read and held by others. To everyone who has supported my voice, thank you, thank you, thank you—you have made my dream possible."

