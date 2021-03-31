Rebel Wilson looks sensational in a figure-flattering blue dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson has us singing the blues in the best way.

The Pitch Perfect star stunned in an Instagram photo she shared on Wednesday that gave fans a glimpse at the sleek blue custom Karen Gee dress she wore for her Pooch Perfect press day.

Rebel wowed in a Karen Gee custom dress

In a series of snaps, Rebel stands outside and smolders for the camera with her blonde hair flowing around her. In another photo, she flashes a smile with her hand on her hip, revealing a white floral embellishment on the dress and a plunging neckline.

Per usual, Rebel opted for a soft makeup look with a splash of light pink on her lips, statement eyelashes, and an incredible glow, which allowed the dress’s pop of color to stand out even more. We loved the fashionista's look and the bold color for spring. So, we tracked down two similar looks for less.

Karen Gee's stunning dresses often retail for over $1,000.

Ted Baker wrap Ellame dress, $177, Ted Baker

ASOS closet off the shoulder dress $27.45, ASOS

"My poochie press look! Dress: @karengeeofficial Hair: @jonchapmanhair Make-Up: @karindarnell Styling: @elizabethstewart1," the actress captioned the photo.

Although the Pooch Perfect host hasn’t revealed the full dress on her Instagram feed just yet, she did show the whole look off in her Instagram Stories, sharing a full-body photo there that showed her striking a fierce pose in the flattering fit and flare design.

Rebel showed off the full dress in her Instagram Story

"Wow! You look stunning in any color," one fan wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. "You look absolutely gorgeous Rebel," another replied.

Rebel has been busy promoting her Pooch Perfect show in recent weeks. The Cats actress posted another snap on Instagram on Tuesday that showed her looking glam in a fiery red belted jumpsuit and black pumps as she posed outside the set of the Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles.

Rebel wowed in a red jumpsuit for her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show

The interview was pre-recorded prior to Rebel's trip to the UK, where she has been for the past few weeks.

"Catch me on the @kellyclrksonshow today! I [heart emoji] Kelly so much, such a cool chick!" Rebel captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are just stunning," while another wrote: "Looking amazing." A third added: "Looking as stunning as always!"

We agree - and it’s further proof that when you feel good, you look good. It also never hurts to have a stylist like Elizabeth Stewart in your corner as well.

