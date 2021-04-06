We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes drove her fans wild on Tuesday as she celebrated a special occasion on Instagram – marking the first dress she has bought in "a very long time" with a stunning photo.

The This Morning star looked like a goddess, rocking a slinky black frock from Jacquemus which featured an exposed back and daring thigh split.

The 'La Robe Saudade Longue' asymmetrical dress also has ruched detailing at the hips and waist, an overlay of fabric across the chest and thin straps that cut across the middle of the back.

Rochelle looked absolutely stunning the snap as she posed side-on, with her curly hair beautifully cascading down her back.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "First dress I’ve bought in a VERY long time… Calling this a dress rehearsal for June 21st…"

Rochelle is referring to the government's plan to see all legal limits on social contact lifted by 21 June, if strict conditions are met.

Rochelle looked gorgeous in her slinky black dress

The mum-of-three's fans were quick to flood the TV star with compliments, with one writing: "Beautiful dress. You wear it so well." A second gushed: "So beautiful, love your hair!"

A third added: "Love this on you. You look gorgeous!" And a fourth wrote: "Goddess! You look amazing Rochelle."

Jacquemus Open-Back Maxi Dress, £610, Net-A-Porter

Rochelle's 'date night' look comes after she inspired fans to try an unusual new fashion trend when she shared a gorgeous snap of her This Morning look on Instagram last month.

Posing at London’s Television Centre, the presenter looked stylish and sophisticated in a cream ribbed hooded body, coining the term 'boody' in her post with the witty caption: "A Body + A Hoody = Boody".

Complementing the neutral colour palette of her outfit, the star paired the cream bodysuit from Zara with the 'Pleat Straight Trousers' from Mango in sand and delicate beige mules from H&M – a high street look we can get on board with.

