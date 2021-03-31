We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked ready for spring in a stunning lilac top on Wednesday afternoon, as she took to Instagram to ask her followers what they thought about the packaging on her new My Little Coco products.

The Saturday's singer wore the pastel top with a pair of casual, light blue jeans and small gold hoops, making it the perfect outfit for the warmer weather.

The top was made from a ribbed material and featured a cute collar and a button fastening down the front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle looks spring ready in lovely lilac top

The star went make-up-free in the video and let her hair fall effortlessly around her face, showing off her natural beauty.

In the video, Rochelle can be seen asking her fans what they think of the different coloured tube options for her latest product, Bump Butter. She says: "I need your help, I've got different colour tube options. I mean it's very slight, the difference is slight but I'm fussy and a perfectionist and I want to get your opinion."

Although the product has already been released as part of the All About The Bump set, it is now launching as its own individual product, much to the delight of her fans.

Whilst Rochelle's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found the perfect high-street dupe if you are wanting to recreate the outfit this spring.

Lilac knitted crop top, £20, PrettyLittleThing

Rochelle has been inspiring her fans a lot lately with her sophisticated fashion sense and was recently seen wearing a gorgeous cream bodysuit paired with neutral trousers and delicate mules.

Posting her This Morning outfit to social media, the mum-of-three coined a new fashion term for the Zara bodysuit, captioning the photo: "A Body + A Hoody = Boody."

The This Morning star looked as sophisticated as ever

The star wore her hair straight in the photo with a subtle, smokey brown eye paired with a soft blush lip.

