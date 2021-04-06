We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams, can we please have your wardrobe, ASAP? The 34-year-old looked incredible on Monday afternoon as she was snapped wearing a beautiful leopard print maxi dress by The Pod Collection.

We were surprised (and delighted) to see that the stylish item was actually a maternity dress that the radio star had worn ahead of giving birth 9 months ago. It can be irritating to invest in a whole new wardrobe when you are pregnant, so it's great to see certain items can be worn again and again.

The blonde mother-of-two styled up the dress perfectly - adding gold hoop earrings, black bold biker boots and a swish handbag. She tied her blonde locks black in a sleek ponytail and natural makeup gave her a fresh look. Love!

The Heart Radio star looks lush in leopard

The floaty number has a shirred bodice and a flattering sweetheart neckline which is great for breastfeeding mamas as it's super comfortable yet chic.

WATCH: Vogue Williams dresses up for date night

We particularly love the voluminous sleeves and the lightweight look it gives; easy to throw on when you don't have much time, plus it doesn't need ironing. Result. Priced at £101.24, the frock is a true staple as can be worn again after birth. What's not to love?

Leopard print maternity dress, £101.24, The Pod Collection

The wife of Spencer Matthews recommended her outfit to her followers on Instagram,saying: "This Dress is a pre-pregnancy, maternity and post pregnancy breastfeeding dress. Winner!"

The Irish-born star has quite the wardrobe collection and we love tracking what she steps out on each day. She also interacts with her Insta fans and shows them her latest purchases. Just last week, the TV personality presented a new buy - a stunning H&M mini dress from the new Simone Rocha collection. The teeny number was red and white checked and had an asymmetric hem. We were gutted to hear it has already sold out (sob) but we are so going to be checking the site daily for a restock...

