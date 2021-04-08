We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked ready to relax on Wednesday as she shared a snap of her summer loungewear to her Instagram story.

The Our Girl star looked as stunning as ever in the matching set, which featured pretty pastel detailing, making it the perfect outfit for chilling out in this summer.

Sharing the picture to her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "Not done with loungewear just yet!!"

She paired the look with some neutral trainers and minimal makeup, with her signature brunette locks falling naturally around her face.

Michelle looked stunning in the matching set

The loungewear set, which features slim grey and white joggers and a matching funnel neck sweatshirt, are from her own range with Very, and both pieces are still available to purchase.

The set features pastel purple detailing on the arms of the sweatshirt and the cuffs of the joggers, giving it a unique twist for the warmer months ahead.

Colour block sweatshirt, £28 and colour block jogger, £25, Very

If you are looking for a similar style, we have found the perfect pastel set to keep you comfy and cool this summer.

Michelle has been sharing lots of her summery looks as of late, and on Sunday she posted a snap of her soaking up the warm weather in some flattering denim shorts.

Chelsea Peers lilac set, £60, ASOS

The 33-year-old has previously admitted that she is the happiest when the sun is out, so it was no surprise that she had a big smile on her face in the photo.

In the image, Michelle wore her denim cut-offs with a black vest top, sunglasses and hoop earrings. Her hair was blow-dried into a bouncy style and she appeared to have some new sun-kissed pieces framing her face.

Michelle soaked up the sun over the bank holiday

Referring to the changing temperatures in the UK, she captioned the pic: "This was the most confusing bank holiday weekend ever!"

Fans were quick to compliment the look, with one writing: "Love this hair colour", while another added: "Your hair, I am obsessed!"

