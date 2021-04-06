Michelle Keegan soaks up the sun in the most flattering denim shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has previously admitted that she's happiest when the weather's warmer, so we're not surprised she pulled out her denim shorts over the Easter weekend to enjoy the sun.

The actress looked golden and gorgeous in her summery outfit in a snap she posted to Instagram on Sunday evening, saying of the changing temperatures: "This was the most confusing bank holiday weekend ever!"

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright debut brand new house – inspired by a 'Georgian' palace

In the photo, smiling Michelle wore her denim cut-offs with a simple black vest top, sunglasses and hoop earrings - with her hair blow-dried into a bouncy style, and what appears to be some new sun-kissed pieces framing her face. We're not surprised fans rushed to compliment her.

Michelle looked beautiful in her garden snap

"Love this hair colour," one wrote, while another added: "Your hair, I am obsessed!" A further fan commented: "Love your sunglasses."

MORE: All about Michelle Keegan's dazzling 5-carat engagement ring

Loading the player...



WATCH: Mark Wright shares new home renovation progress video with Michelle Keegan

Michelle does offer a pair of denim shorts in her Very clothing range, costing £28, though it's not thought that they were her staples of choice for the photo. We love River Island's frayed denim shorts, £20, for a similar look.

Denim shorts, £30, River Island

The star was no doubt loving the warmer weather, no matter how brief, since she often shares sunny throwbacks to her holidays.

Earlier in April, she posted a gorgeous snap from one of her glamorous calendar photoshoots from some years ago, which showed her rocking a metallic bikini.



Wearing one of her Very summer dresses

Michelle simply wrote next to the image: "This shoot," alongside a happy hand gesture and heart emoji.

In a recent image to celebrate the launch of her latest Very range, she wrote the caption: "Forever a sun baby," as she basked in the light coming through a window. We hope the rays return too, Michelle!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.