Jane Moore's fitted Zara dress wows Loose Women viewers

Talk about making an entrance! Jane Moore just returned to the Loose Women panel – and her fitted Zara dress is a total knockout. Looking beautiful in blue, the presenter donned a turquoise midi for Thursday's episode, and fans are in love.

Wearing her blonde locks down in soft beachy curls, Jane opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a brown smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss.

Jane looked so glamorous on Thursday

Priced at just £29.99, her latest look is going straight in our baskets. Featuring a high neck, long sleeves and a flared hem, this knitted number is the perfect pastel shade for spring. We can see it teamed with bright white trainers and a crossbody bag at the weekends. Heading out on date night? Add nude strappy heels, statement earrings and a matching clutch bag into the mix.

Knitted Midi Dress, £29.99, Zara

Eagle-eyed fans might notice something familiar about Jane's dress – turns out she owns it in another colour. Back in February, the TV star wore a beige version on Loose Women, which she coordinated with nude stilettos and silver earrings – so glam!

Jane owns this Zara dress in two colours – blue and beige

Jane is clearly a big fan of Zara, and the majority of her on-screen looks come straight from the brand.

Just two weeks ago, she stepped out in the most stunning desk-to-daywear ensemble, tucking a cashmere jumper by Wyse London into high-waisted pleather trousers from Zara. Posting a stylish snap of her outfit on Instagram, Jane certainly impressed her 128k followers.

"Looking so chic and youthful love this classy outfit Jane. I've said it before but will say it again, you have the best stylist. BTW I have the same lovely wee shoes!" wrote one.

"WOW! Stunning outfit. You look amazing," added another.

Jane is currently styled by Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as Mothershoppers – who work at inspiring mums to "rediscover their sense of style." Since joining Loose Women, we've seen the pair work their magic on many a famous face, including Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and more.

