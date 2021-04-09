Elizabeth Hurley looks like a goddess in animal print bikini with bronzed skin The actress was promoting her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line

Elizabeth Hurley gave us those Friday feelings after sharing a sensational throwback photo of herself in a animal print bikini.

The 55-year-old looked incredible as she shared the good news that her "favourite" two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection is finally back in stock.

"My favourite bikini is FINALLY back in stock #VictoireBikini @elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the photo.

The 'Victoire' is a classic string bikini that uses gold chain instead of strings and features adjustable ties at the back and neck and an all-over cheetah print.

Elizabeth looked flawless as she posed on a sandy beach with crystal blue waters in the background. Displaying her otherworldly figure and bronzed skin, the mum-of-one certainly had her fans in a tizzy over the impeccable photo.

"Holy smokes woman!" gasped one follower. A second wrote: "For God's sake EH you never age!" A third added: "You're so beautiful," while others posted many red heart and flame emojis.

Elizabeth looked incredible in her animal print bikini

Elizabeth's show-stopping turn in front of the camera comes after she praised her only son Damian after he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his shoot for Perfect Magazine.

"Come closer behind the scenes w/ @mertalas @macpiggott @kegrand," the 19-year-old wrote alongside a clip showing him posing in different setups for the publication.

Elizabeth was one of the first to comment on the post, simply writing "Perfect". She later took to photographer Mert Alas' Instagram page to comment "gorgeous" on the same video.

Elizabeth praised her son for his 'perfect' photos

In another photo shared by Mert on his Instagram, Damian is his mother's double as he posed in a black suit while holding onto a crown.

Damian signed with IMG Models back in 2020. At the time, he said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models. To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings."

Damian is the son of Elizabeth from her brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, who passed away in June 2020.

