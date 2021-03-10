Elizabeth Hurley's eye-popping red swimsuit leaves fans speechless The Royals star is the founder of Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley had many fans not knowing where to look after she shared an eye-popping photo of herself in a daring red swimsuit on Wednesday.

The actress looked sensational modelling one of her own designs from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection – and we bet it will fly off the virtual shelves now!

Posing with her hands behind her head and her highlighted hair falling loosely over her bare shoulders, Elizabeth had the biggest grin on her face as she posed against a red backdrop.

Elizabeth's specific swimsuit is the 'Chinese Red One Piece', which you can now get for 70 percent off!

Reduced from £132 to just £39.60, the bathing suit features a bandeau top with preformed cups and a gold horseshoe accessory.

The swimsuit has an adjustable tie at the back to give maximum support and reveals a circle cut out below. It even has an optional strap so you could wear it as a halterneck.

Elizabeth looked amazing in her red swimsuit

It wasn't long before Elizabeth's followers were singing her praises and complimenting her on her incredible figure.

"Simply the best!" gushed one. "You look amazing!" said another. A third added: "Wow!" followed by several flame emojis. A fourth said: "What a stunning woman!"

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans. The model established her swimwear range in 2005 and caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth is her own best advert

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," the star states on her official website.

She added: "I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

