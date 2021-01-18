Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian? All you need to know The teenager is an actor and model

There's no denying Damian Hurley has inherited his beautiful mother Elizabeth Hurley's striking looks. The 18-year-old is the only son of late American businessman Steve Bing and the British supermodel from their brief relationship in 2001. He's now making a name for himself in showbusiness. But how well do you know the famous teenager? Here's the lowdown...

Known in the modelling world

Back in September 2018, Damian signed with Tess Management model agency and less than one year later, the aspiring model led his very first campaign with British makeup artist Pat McGrath in a series of photos taken to promote the collection, Sublime Perfection.

Then in July, Damian starred alongside Irina Shayk in another one of Pat McGrath's photoshoots. At the time, Elizabeth wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

He's also an actor

Damian is certainly following in his famous mother's footsteps. He has previously appeared alongside her on the small screen after landing the role of Hansel von Liechtenstein, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein, in The Royals - his mum portrays the Queen in the popular drama.

Elizabeth has previously spoken out about her son's passion for acting and being on a film set. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine in 2016, she explained: "He loves being there [on set]. We shoot right across the summer holidays so actually there's not a lot of choice in that but thank goodness he enjoys it even more than I do. So he sets my alarm every morning, he gets out my clothes for me, he runs my lines with me, he bullies me all day long."

Damian is a model and actor

She added: "I don't know if he will be an actor. I think he will be in showbusiness. He might be behind the camera. He's quite despotic when he’s making his own little mini-movies, he’s quite good at it. I think he wants to run a studio, maybe employ his aging geriatric mother. We'll see, you never know."

Famous friends

Elizabeth chose her former co-star and lover Hugh Grant to be one of four godparents to her son Damian. The pair have maintained a close relationship. Damian's other godparents are Elton John, Patsy Kensit and the late Heath Ledger.

Relationship with his dad

Earlier this year, during the lockdown, Damian's dad Steve Bing passed away at the age of 55. At the time, the young model - who had never met his father - penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness."

Steve Bing was 55 years old when he passed away

He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Elizabeth briefly dated Steve in 2001 and their son was born one year later. The late producer is also survived by daughter Kira Bonder, who he had with former pro tennis star Lisa Bonder.

Despite Damian not having met his dad, a day after his passing, Elizabeth took to social media to share some personal snaps of her and Steve together taken during their brief relationship and revealed that they had last spoken on Damian's 18th birthday.

