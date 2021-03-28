Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in feather mini dress – fans react The Royals star's fans reacted to her daring look

Elizabeth Hurley marked Elton John's birthday by posting a throwback photo on Instagram – and she opted for a very daring outfit.

The Royals star, 55, pulled a flirty pose as she smiled for the camera, sitting on Elton's piano with her legs resting on the Rocketman singer's shoulders.

In the photo, taken by Mario Testino for Vogue, Elizabeth opted for a white mini dress made out of a sheer fabric and decorated with feathers.

She paired the plunging dress with a sparkly necklace and white lace-up heels, wearing her hair in glamorous curls and sporting dark eyes courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

Elton, meanwhile, chose a similarly bold outfit with a bright red jacket layered over a crisp white shirt and finished off with sunglasses.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious @eltonjohn. You light up my life," she captioned the post, which sparked a reaction from several celebrities and followers.

The model shared a throwback photo of herself with Elton John to mark his birthday

Elton was among the first to reply: "@elizabethhurley1 Thank-you Jealous!!" while another added: "The BEST photograph ever taken. Pure joy." A third penned: "Wow what a picture! Happy birthday you legend Elton."

Elizabeth has also recently modelled stylish swimwear from her label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Wearing a turquoise bikini and co-ordinating kaftan, she captioned the tropical photo: "30% off our gorgeous Aqua Edit at www.elizabethhurley.com.

"Here’s @elizabethhurley1 in our Peacock Butterfly Kaftan, which is light & breezy and perfect to wear around the house (instead of an old bath robe!) as well as on vacation. Use code EXT30 at checkout."

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her website.

