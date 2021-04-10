Victoria Beckham looks incredible in thigh-skimming ruffle mini dress The fashion designer shared a throwback on Instagram

Victoria Beckham is never seen in another designer's collection now that she has her own thriving fashion empire.

But she made an exception on Friday when she took a trip back to 2008 to mark her good friend Marc Jacobs' birthday.

MORE: Victoria Beckham surprises with unexpected Easter outfit - and we love it!

Victoria looked gorgeous as she posed next to the designer at the CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing a thigh-skimming black and white mini dress created by the birthday boy himself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals over £500 worth of gifts from future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Victoria's one-shoulder dress featured a cinched-in waist, elaborate ruffles across the neckline and chest and multiple outlines of hearts in white.

Captioning her throwback, Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday to you @themarcjacobs! So many kisses xx VB."

Victoria is known for her fashion credentials and has worn all manner of fierce looks over the years. Back in January, Victoria shared another throwback of an iconic look to wish former bandmate Emma Bunton a happy birthday.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals new shorter hair in show-stopping plunging dress

MORE: Victoria Beckham's leopard print gown has the most gorgeous sheer detail

Victoria with Marc Jacobs at the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards

Wearing a gold lame mini dress with a towering pair of platforms, Victoria's sleeveless frock epitomised 90s style.

"Happy Birthday @emmaleebunton! We love and miss you so much! Kisses from us all," the famous mum captioned the snap at the time.

It wasn't long before her social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to express their delight over her winning look. "Iconic," wrote one. "OMG my fave VB era. This look is just [fire emoji]," added another, while a third said: "Beautiful!"

Victoria shared another throwback in January

Now a bonafide fashion designer, the mother-of-four raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - with husband David Beckham, but there was a time she was hitting the headlines for her daring looks.

Victoria previously insisted she has no regrets when it comes to her fashion sense. "I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now.

"I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she previously told Glamour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.