We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared her joy over finally having her hair cut as she posed in the most spectacular purple dress on Friday.

The fashion designer was reunited with her hairdresser, Ken Paves, on the set of a photoshoot for her Victoria Beckham Beauty line in Miami, where she has been with her family since December.

MORE: Victoria Beckham debuts luxe living room at £19million Miami home with David

Posing in front of a mirror, Victoria looked breathtaking in the plunging frock, which features black scalloped lace along the neckline, cross-over back, layered peplum skirt and matching fabric belt to cinch in your waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in unexpected linen look

Gushing over her shorter hair, which has been expertly cut to sit just below her collarbone and was styled in delicate loose waves, Victoria said on her Instagram Stories: "Ok so I am here in Miami and we are filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty and I have to say guys I have had a haircut.

"I had not seen Ken for over a year and my hair got so long!" she added.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's leopard print gown has the most gorgeous sheer detail

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup- and the results are seriously impressive

Victoria looked gorgeous with her fresh haircut

Captioning the clip, Victoria wrote: "On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and I've FINALLY had a haircut! So happy to be reunited with @kenpaves! My hair saviour!"

Victoria's gorgeous new look comes after she shared a stunning photo of herself wearing the most dreamy white maxi dress.

Victoria Beckham Silk and Lace Dress, £1,790, Net-a-Porter

Penning a touching tribute to BFF Elton John in honour of his 74th birthday on Thursday, Victoria shared a sweet throwback of the pair sunning themselves on his yacht back in 2019.

Victoria looked effortlessly chic wearing one of her own designs, of course. The halterneck number had a lovely flowing finish and the fashionista added a gold chain and wore her famous brown hair tied back in a low ponytail.

Victoria's white maxi dress sold out quickly in 2019

READ MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's epic swimming pools are the dream for summer

Victoria was such a big fan of the dress that she even designed it in black and wore it to the 2018 Fashion Awards. In fact, the mum-of-four revealed on Instagram at the time that it was her "favourite" from her whole collection.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.