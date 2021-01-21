Victoria Beckham floors fans in iconic gold mini-dress The A-lister took to Instagram

Victoria Beckham wished her close friend Emma Bunton a happy birthday on Thursday, sharing a photo of the pair holding hands in their Spice Girl days.

MORE: Holly Willoughby enjoys girls' night out with best friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton

Both could be seen wearing show-stopping looks, but the gold mini-dress that Victoria was strutting her stuff in was nothing short of iconic.

Worn with a towering pair of platforms, Victoria's sleeveless frock epitomised 90s style, and we can't get over her look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover in hilarious Spice Girls clip

"Happy Birthday @emmaleebunton! We love and miss you so much! Kisses from us all," the famous mum captioned the snap, and it wasn't long before the designer's social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to express their delight.

"Iconic," wrote one.

"OMG my fave VB era. This look is just [fire emoji]," added another, with a third saying: "Beautiful!"

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's latest sultry snap has an honest message behind it

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

Emma turned 45 on Thursday, and aside from Victoria, many more of her A-list pals made sure to send her birthday wishes, including Mel C and Holly Willoughby.

As for Victoria, the star is known for her fashion credentials, and has worn all manner of fierce looks over the years.

Now a bonafide fashion designer, the mother-of-four raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - with husband David Beckham, but there was a time she was hitting the headlines for her daring looks, not her sophisticated fashion empire.

Victoria previously insisted she has no regrets when it comes to her fashion sense.

"I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.