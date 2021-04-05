Victoria Beckham surprises with unexpected Easter outfit - and we love it! The fashion mogul shared the rare look in the sweetest family photos

Victoria Beckham is known for her impeccable fashion taste and glam ensembles, but on Easter the style star wore a look no one saw coming.

The fashion mogul went totally casual, sporting an oversized dress cinched at the waist with a belt and bunny ears. The mom-of-four also swept up her hair in a loose top knot and went fresh-faced, wearing minimal (if any) makeup, and dainty earrings.

The Beckhams enjoyed Easter on a lakefront

Victoria could be seen wearing in the ensemble in a sweet family photo she shared on Instagram on Sunday that showed her hugging her son Romeo, 18, who sported a black t-shirt and matching baseball cap.

Her husband, David Beckham, and their other three children, Harper, 9, Cruz, 16, and Brooklyn, 22, all sat at a table in front of them as they hung out on a serene lakefront patio to ring in the holiday. Brooklyn’s fiancée, Nicola Anne Peltz, was also there - and snapped the famous family’s photo, and Victoria made sure to praise the model’s photography skills.

“Happy Easter from the Beckham’s x We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture!,” Victoria captioned the photo.

Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz snapped the family's sweet holiday photo

David was also clad in a T-shirt and baseball cap for the occasion, Brooklyn rocked a T-shirt and bandana, Cruz sported a Hawaiian shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, and mini fashionista Harper wore pastel yellow overalls and bunny ears with checked yellow ears that matched her mom’s headpiece.

Fans went wild in the comments, and hundreds said the same thing: “What a beautiful family.”

That was just one of the photos the former Spice Girl shared this weekend that gave fans a glimpse into their Easter celebration.

Victoria also uploaded a photo of Brooklyn hugging Nicola as they posed in front of the lake in matching bunny ears, as well as a snap of Harper hugging David while she balanced a massive yellow chick Easter basket on her arm.

Brooklyn and David looked adorable in their matching bunny ears!

The father-and-daughter duo was also wearing matching bunny ears.

“Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from us all!! X love you so much @davidbeckham #harperseven,” Victoria captioned the adorable photo of Harper and the former soccer star.

She went on to share a sweet message on the photo of Nicola and Brooklyn writing in the caption, “Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter x We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz."

So sweet!

