Victoria Beckham's leopard print gown has the most gorgeous sheer detail

Victoria Beckham has rocked another luxurious piece from her fashion collection on Instagram, and this time it's the most fabulous statement gown!

The star wowed in a selfie which she shared on her Instagram Story, looking beautiful in the animal print floor-length number, which features a lacy sheer panel.

Gushing about her favourite smokey eye product, she wrote: "One of my favourite products, @victoriabeckhambeauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa is back! I use it almost everyday; it's the perfect shade of brown and so versatile."

Victoria looked beautiful in her leopard print dress

We reckon Victoria's smudgy eye look was the perfect partner to her leopard print frock, which costs £1,590 from her eponymous brand.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets daughter Harper do her makeup

On her website, she describes is as combining "elements of the 70s and 90s while still feeling utterly contemporary".

The description adds: "Cut for a loose and laid-back fit, it is made from fluid viscose and printed with textured leopard spots. The elongated silhouette has a multi-strap neckline and a sheer lace panel at the waist."

Lace detail cami dress, £1,590, Victoria Beckham

Mrs Beckham has been on her styling game recently, sharing lots of snaps of herself in her favourite pieces from her latest collection.

At the weekend, she shared a gorgeous clip of herself wearing a nude gown with a strappy neckline, telling fans it is one of her go-to styles.

She wowed in a neutral gown at the weekend

"This is one of my favourite dresses from the summer collection," she told the camera. "It wasn't in the show so it's part of the commercial collection but it's really flattering on the body, I love the fact it's got a really nice red stitch detail."

She added: "It's super comfortable and great for summer. I need to get it hemmed actually because I'm probably going to wear this with a flat, but it also looks good with a heel – still need to practice walking in these damn things!"

