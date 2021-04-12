Kaley Cuoco shows off her unreal equestrian skills in the chicest fitted blazer Fans were stunned when they saw her photos.

Kaley Cuoco is a woman of many talents - including horseback riding.

The Flight Attendant star stunned fans when she shared photos of herself on Instagram Sunday that showed her putting her equestrian skills on display. In the snaps, Kaley rocks traditional riding apparel - a fitted black blazer paired with a white button-down top, white riding pants (also known as jodhpurs), and black riding boots.

Kaley stunned fans when she rode her horse as it jumped over a high bar

Kaley also wore black gloves and a black helmet.

While she was simply sitting on a horse and smiling in the first photo in her post, the Big Bang Theory alum stunned fans when she took things up a notch in the second snap, which showed her riding horseback as her horse leaped over a high bar.

“All about the Volcan ( [camera emoji] @claudcraig) @blenheimequisports,” she captioned it.

Her Flight Attendant costars quickly hit her comments to applaud her, with Merle Dandridge, writing, “Wow!!! Go, Kaley, GO!!!” Griffin Matthews added, “Second pic is outrageous.”

Kaley has been riding horses since she was 15 years old

It was just the latest time the star has shown off her equestrian skills. She also recently paid tribute to the first horse she ever rode on, Netty, who retired earlier this year.

“For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first ‘real’ horse I ever sat on and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight,” Kaley captioned an Instagram photo that showed her riding the horse.

“My first jump on her in Calgary was a moment of ‘whoa’. I knew I would love her forever and that she was perfect for me,” she continued. “We won our first class together and our last..she knew exactly where her feet were supposed to go every takeoff and every landing.”

Kaley's husband, Karl Cook, is also an accomplished equestrian

Kaley called Netty a ‘genius’ and commended her for keeping her “safe and competitive”, even revealing that she got custom gold boots for her because she considered her to be a “wonder woman”.

“I hope Netty knows retirement doesn’t mean her life is over,” Kaley added. “I feel this is my way of thanking her, with a brand new life. Living forever in our backyard, having babies, and getting constant pocket mints from my dad.”

Kaley has been riding horses since she was 15 years old, and even completes in show riding. Her husband, Kerl Cook, is also an accomplished equestrian.

