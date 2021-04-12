Renee Zellweger's sculpted metallic dress has BAFTAs viewers floored Her custom-made outfit for Sunday night's ceremony was a real showstopper...

Renee Zellweger may not have been nominated for any awards this year, but she certainly looked the part in a stunning satin dress as she presented the BAFTA award for Best Actor on Sunday evening live from Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old Bridget Jones’ Diary actress took the stage in a cerulean blue textured Armani cocktail dress, highlighting her svelte figure in the showstopping gown.

The Judy star was joined across the pond by fellow actresses Anna Kendrick and Rose Byrne, and posed playfully in her custom Giorgio Armani number on the virtual red carpet.

With the dress' stunning metallic flare and structured, crystal embellished neckline, many have likened her to a siren.

Fans from all over took to Instagram to marvel at her look. As Renee doesn't have Instagram herself, both the BAFTA page and Renee's stylist's page were flooded with comments.

One fan commented on the BAFTA snap: "Mermaid mama." Another said: "She looks stunning as always", while a third wrote: "She has the best style all the goddamn time". Even Reese Witherspoon joined in on the praise, writing: "Gorgeous!".

Styled by celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, Renee’s outfit was complemented by a gorgeous pair of subtle nude Louboutins and a black and gold enamel wrist cuff featuring a jaw-dropping aquamarine gem by David Webb for added glitz. You can never have enough sparkle!

With the actress' makeup kept minimal and natural, her dark blonde tresses were styled in effortless waves to complete the look, and we are obsessed.

Renee seems to have a penchant for shimmering styles and wows every time with her natural makeup. Her 2020 BAFTA look, a floor-length Prada dress, was a gorgeous shade of pearly pink, and she partnered the satin frock with another of David Webb’s creations.

Renee won Leading Actress for her role in Judy at last year's BAFTAs

We thought we couldn't love her style any more, but this year's striking look could well knock last year’s out of the park.

