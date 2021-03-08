Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco were nearly twins at the Critics Choice Awards And hardly anyone noticed it.

Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco had the same idea when it came to their Critics Choice Awards looks.

The actresses popped up in very similar outfits as they shared photos from home on Instagram Sunday, wearing sleek bejeweled tuxedos with a feminine twist.

Kaley stunned in a three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, teaming a cropped blazer complete with crystal-covered lapels tucked over a white button-down bejeweled top and a bejeweled vest. The blouse was tucked into her button-topped high waist trousers. She completed the look with rhinestone-wrapped Louboutin stiletto pumps.

The Flight Attendant star struck several fierce poses in the look in a backyard, even adding a Dolce & Gabbana face shield in one photo. Kaley kept her hair sleek and pulled back, and accessorized with drop diamond earrings.

Kaley stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit

Amanda, meanwhile, wowed in Miu Miu, striking a pose in a bathroom wearing black, cropped high-waist trousers and a bejeweled, sheer, long-sleeved top complete with a sequined black bow tie. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, finished the look with black pumps.

The Mank star also wore her hair sleek and pulled back, and added a glamorous wave in the front. Both Amanda and Kaley’s looks gave us old meets new Hollywood vibes.

Amanda dazzled in a Miu Miu ensemble

The thesps were just two of the many style stars who stunned at the virtual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night.

Zendaya also wowed in not one - but two incredible looks.

After appearing in her Zoom square on the show in a sequined dress as she picked up her SeeHer Award, the starlet changed out of that look after the show, and into a voluminous orange Maison Valentino Haute Couture skirt paired with a white, silk sleeveless top tucked in at the waist.

Zendaya dazzled in two looks from home at the Critics Choice Awards

Her stylist, Law Roach, completed the look with diamond drop Bulgari earrings, and the Euphoria star rocked her hair in a braided look with half of it twisted into a top knot and the rest down, sleek, and straight.

