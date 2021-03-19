Oti Mabuse's gold sequinned minidress will leave you speechless The Strictly champion looked sensational in sequins

Oti Mabuse has nailed the art of the home photoshoot. The Strictly Come Dancing pro looked incredible as she posed in one of her favourite dresses from the BBC series, having a ball by herself in her bedroom as she celebrated Friday night's upcoming Comic Relief programme.

The 30-year-old dancer showed off her amazing figure in the low-cut garment, which boasted a sequinned trim and intricate beading and tassel detailing on the bodice and skirt.

The star was seen kneeling on a pile of clothes in her bedroom, singing into an empty water bottle.

Oti captioned the joyful post: "Happy Red Nose Day today!!! @comicrelief doing an amazing job hope you all tune in tonight!!!

"Don’t ask what I doing here because simply explained - I’m chilling in my room wearing my favourite dance dress singing to an empty bottle on the floor! And that’s the story I’m sticking with #comicrelief #rednoseday".

The stunner's Strictly friends were quick to comment, with Johannes Radebe and Katya Jones both reacting to the snap. One fan told Oti: "Beautiful as always" while another joked: "Mooood".

The Strictly stunner looked amazing in gold sequins

We've missed Oti's glamorous Strictly costumes, and we have to say this has got to be one of her best looks!

Oti caused a stir this week when she showed off her stunning engagement ring and wedding band from husband Marius Iepure, who she wed in 2014.

Oti offered fans a close look at her stunning ring

Posing in a chic multicoloured shirt, Oti displayed her magnificent bit of bling, with the cushion cut diamond with double pave setting sparkling for the camera.

Her husband commented with a heart-eye emoji followed by: "Looking sweeeet," – to which Oti replied: "You're sweet."

