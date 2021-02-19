Oti Mabuse wows in leather trousers in candid off-duty photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse has been serving up some seriously glam lockdown looks this month – and we are loving it. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is married to dancer Marius Iepure, shared another candid snap from her marital home this week as she prepared for an action-packed live workout.

DISCOVER: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares cryptic post about being 'mocked' and 'ridiculed'

The 30-year-old beauty showed off her relaxed sense of style in a printed shirt teamed with faux leather trousers, slung low on her hips.

The two-time Strictly reigning champ flashed a beaming smile, highlighted her pout with a slick of red lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals new diet change

Oti's down-to-earth snap was a real hit with her Instagram followers, with her fans rushing to comment on the picture. "Look at that cheeky smile ...", fellow pro Karen Hauer joked.

READ MORE: Oti Mabuse sends fans wild as she poses up a storm in lime green lycra

Others chimed in with cries of "beautiful" and commented on her "wonderful smile".

Oti wrote in the accompanying caption: "7pm tonight Dance with me! Can’t wait to see you all again jamming and pumping to good tunes as we get our sweat on - if this is for you see you tonight link in bio #dancefitness #shakeitwithoti".

Oti sported faux leather trousers in her candid snap

We've been eyeing up a relaxed pair of faux leather trousers for a while, and Oti might just convince us to take the plunge.

Perfectly comfy for working from home, they can be dressed down with trainers at the weekend, or jazzed up for a night out with a pair of heels when lockdown ends (very soon, fingers crossed).

This Mango pair has an elasticated waistband for added comfort and definitely won't break the bank.

Mango Faux Leather Trousers, £35.99, John Lewis

Earlier this week, Oti delighted Channel 4 viewers with her Pancake Day appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch, looking gorgeous in green for the occasion.

The star wowed in a fitted emerald number, which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings. Stunning.

SHOP: 10 things we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.