Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout The Good Morning America star lives in New York

Amy Robach made sure that she didn't let the snow get in the way of her fitness regime at the start of the week.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning post-workout selfie following a session at her local gym in New York.

The TV star looked incredible in a black workout top and displayed her toned abs as she posed for the picture.

What's more, Amy revealed to her social media followers that she had made the most of her time at the gym by listening to the audio of Lucy Foley's latest book, The Guest List.

In the caption, the journalist wrote: "I've decided I have a windchill limit on outdoor running - not running when it feels like 20 degrees or below - so today I’m actually grateful for the treadmill - got 3 miles in and actually worked up a sweat listening to #theguestlist - it’s getting sooooo good!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "So gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Good for you!" A third added: "You're looking great!"

GMA's Amy Robach looked stunning in a new gym selfie

Amy is incredibly keen on health and fitness and often shares updates from her workout sessions, which more often than not involve reading.

Along with her friend Nikki, the star runs while listening to audiobooks, and posts about their progress along with the hashtag 'Reading While Running Club.'

It's been an exciting time for Amy, who celebrated her 48th birthday and 11th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The Good Morning America star listens to audiobooks while running

The presenter shared a loved-up photo with her husband Andrew Shue in the snow and wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we’ve all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love - and my other loves - don’t mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year - so much to be grateful for - 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love."

