Amy Robach certainly brightened up a dreary Monday morning thanks to her gorgeous metallic mini dress – and it's currently on sale!

The Good Morning America star floored fans in her A.L.C 'Silvie Smocked' frock which comes in the dreamiest butterscotch colourway.

Featuring a smocked trim at the neck, waist and cuffs with long blouson sleeves, and delicate shimmering detail throughout, Amy's fans went wild for her daring morning look.

Amy's stylist, jls_style, shared this stunning photo of her gorgeous dress

The mini length especially caused a stir among her followers, with one commenting: "Legs! OMG!" Another said: "Legs and feet are beautiful." A third added: "Leggy beauty." And a fourth wrote: "Love the dress. Amazing legs!"

Amy's dress is currently on sale, reduced from $495 to just $184, so you can snap up a real bargain!

A.L.C Silvie Smocked Mini Dress, $184.14, SaksFifthAvenue

Amy's winning look comes after it was revealed that her co-star Michael Strahan is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, fellow GMA star Robin Roberts revealed: "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on GMA

Amy then joked that she had talked to Michael, telling him that she would like him to come back soon so that she could "set her alarm clock back an hour".

"Michael we wish you the very best," she added. Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Michael on social media after the news was confirmed. "Prayers sent your way Michael," while another wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

The hosts of GMA have been keeping viewers updated on the current coronavirus pandemic since March 2020. For the majority of last year, the show was primarily hosted remotely, with stars including Amy presenting from their homes.

