Amy Robach left her fans speechless on Thursday after rocking the dreamiest silky skirt on Good Morning America.

The TV star looked beautiful wearing a gold, silk, midi skirt by Jonathan Simkhai, which she teamed with a cropped, fitted smocked top in the shade 'deep amber' by A.L.C.

Amy added a pair of sky-high heels to boost her petite frame and wore the most stunning black diamond earrings and ring by Roberto Coin.

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

Resharing the image of her gorgeous ensemble from her stylist, jls_style, on Instagram, the image caption read: "Thursday eve in full swing! Repost from @jls_style - I call this the salted caramel look.

"Silk skirt by @jonathansimkhai top by @alc_ltd and a stunning black Diamond earring and ring set by our staple jeweler over here @roberto_coin."

Amy's stylist shared these stunning images on Instagram

Fans loved Amy's golden look, with one commenting: "All the style!" A second wrote: "You look beautiful, Amy."

A third added: "Love salted caramel and this look!" A fourth said: "Amy, your outfit is absolutely stunning!"

Jonathan Simkhai Satin Midi Skirt, $205, Net-A-Porter

Earlier this month, Amy left fans in a tizzy when she wore the most spectacular snakeskin skirt from French Connection.

Wearing the striking piece with a pair of slinky red heels and a bright red top that really made her look pop, the presenter showcased her look on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

Fans loved Amy's snakeskin skirt

"Double vision - fun skirt to walk in - not so easy to sit in on stools @robinrobertsgma," the star hilariously quipped, adding: "Repost from @jls_style using repost_now_app - @ajrobach wears @veronicabeard top and @frenchconnection snakeskin printed skirt. Heels by @prada. Hoops by @bonheur_jewelry."

It didn’t take long for gushing comments to rack up beneath Amy's post. "Those calves," wrote one social media user. "Just love your outfit and hair," added another, with a third saying: "Always stunning."

