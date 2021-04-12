Chrissy Teigen looks incredible in a hot pink Kardashian-approved swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen is living it up on a family getaway, and the star is delivering major summer swimsuit style inspiration while she’s at it.

SHOP: Chrissy Teigen's daughter just wore Princess Charlotte's fave boot brand - and it's 50% off

Just one day after the Cravings cookbook author showed off her strappy purple one-piece bathing suit following her arrival to an undisclosed location, Chrissy revealed another swimsuit she’s been wearing on her trip - a hot pink one-piece by Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

Chrissy stuns in a pink Good American swimsuit

The doting mom shared a video of herself wearing the look in her Instagram Story Sunday that showed her striking a casual pose in her vacation digs and snapping a mirror selfie video.

Chrissy had her locks pulled up into a top knot to complete the casual vacay look. “@goodamerican”, she captioned the clip.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen looks unreal in stylish string swimsuit

Chrissy's pink suit was a little more subdued than the strappy neon one-piece she wore over the weekend. Proving she has an enviable vacation wardrobe, the self-proclaimed foodie modeled the bright purple string swimsuit that came complete with high legs and a deep V-neckline in another mirror selfie.

We loved Chrissy's swimsuit and tracked it down on Good American.

Good American, $89, Good American

Fans went wild over Chrissy's strappy purple one-piece bathing suit

Chrissy had plenty of options to choose from when it came to accessorizing her beach attire, considering there was a row of sunglasses displayed on the table in front of her.

SHOP: 16 best gingham print dresses for spring 2021: The trend that's hot for summer

The model mom has not only been putting her swimsuits on display, but she's also been sharing adorable family photos from her getaway, including one of 4-year-old Luna playing in the sand, and another photo of herself lounging on a beach chair in front of an infinity pool with her 2-year-old son Miles fast asleep in her arms.

Chrissy cozied up with her son Miles in front of a picturesque view of the ocean

In the distance, the sun sets over the ocean, creating a stunning, colorful backdrop.

Swimsuit style aside, Chrissy has also been letting fans in on some of her beauty faves while she enjoys time away.

In a video she shared on her Instagram Story Monday, Chrissy said, “You guys are loving my picks for things, so my concealer pick for you and for me is Cleu De Peau concealer.”

Cle De Peau Concealer, $73, Cle De Peau

The concealer contains SPF 25 and has developed a cult following because of its ability to highlight, contour, and conceal.

It also diminishes the appearance of damage caused by dryness, reduces the visibility of wrinkles around the eyes, and improves skin by adding hydration and creating a smooth refined texture.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.