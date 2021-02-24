Chrissy Teigen had the most adorable picnic with her children in matching mommy and me floral dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Never one to miss a fashion moment, Chrissy Teigen had the cutest picnic with her little ones wearing a dreamy floral dress that matched her daughter Luna’s look.

In the photo the Cravings cookbook author shared on Instagram Sunday, she sits outside in a grassy backyard on a striped blanket and leans near a picnic table with a smile in an off-the-shoulder red and white floral dress cinched at the waist with a tan belt.

Chrissy and her little ones enjoy the perfect pandemic picnic

Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, sit at the striped tableclothed table in front of platters of sweets and two milkshakes, as Miles pick up a cookie and Luna hops up to grab one too.

The adorable fashionista-in-training wears a floral dress similar to Chrissy’s look, and Miles coordinates with both of them, skipping florals, and opting for a pink button-down top.

We thought Chrissy and Luna's mommy-and-me floral dresses were so cute that we tracked down similar looks. We found a similar look to Chrissy's dress on Revolve and matching mommy-and-me floral dresses on Amazon.

Kind Words floral dress, $119, Revolve

PopReal floral dress, $18.99, Amazon

“Fellow parents, you know the stars that had to align to make this happen,” Chrissy captioned the photo. “Magic,” John Legend wrote in the comments, while fashion mogul and stylist Rachel Zoe wrote “lots of treats bribing for sure.”

Chrissy stunned in this floral look

Chrissy also shared another snap of herself wearing the look, in which she sits on a patio on a plush cream couch and looks out, revealing her braid hair ‘do.

Even when the cooking aficionado takes things down a notch she still makes a style statement. Chrissy popped up in a tie-dye BFFs and Babes Dustdye robe tie-dye BFFs and Babes Dustdye robe on Instagram Tuesday when she shared a hilarious photo that showed her standing on a staircase with her mother Pepper Teigen.

In the snap, Chrissy palms an empty cup and gives a confused look as her mom sits below her wearing the exact outfit that she wore the day before. “She wanted this so badly. please clap [photo] by @yungbludlau,” the model captioned the photo.

Fans went wild when they saw Pepper wearing the outfit - a mesh pink top with a spaghetti strap top underneath paired with a gold satin midi skirt. Chrissy opted for no top underneath when she wore it.

“It's pepper’s world and we just live in it,” one fan wrote. “God I love your mom,” another follower chimed in. “Love this!,” someone else replied. Not only can Pepper fit Chrissy’s clothes, but she looks amazing in the ensemble.

Proof that Chrissy has incredible genes.

