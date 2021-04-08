Chrissy Teigen's daughter just wore Princess Charlotte's fave boot brand - and it's 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen has made it no secret that her daughter Luna Legend lives for a princess dress, so it was only fitting that the tiny fashionista has an affinity for a brand Princess Charlotte loves too.

During a recent trip to a ballet class, the model mom shared a sweet photo of her 4-year-old hugging a friend in class, wearing a pink leotard, pink tutu, pink tights, and cozy furry booties with a black bottom topped with a lamb’s face.

Luna looked adorable in EMU Australia's lamb booties

The animal-print booties happen to be by EMU Australia, a boot brand Princess Charlotte has been spotted in as well.

The kicks are lined with soft Australian merino wool, which helps keep feet warm and comfortable, and are attached to a flexible rubber outsole, which enables freedom of movement and grip.

They’re one of a few animal booties in the brand’s Little Creatures collection, which includes shark, deer, unicorn, and fox booties too.

Luna loves wearing princess dresses too!

We tracked down the adorable shoes on EMU Australia and were delighted to find Luna’s style and more in the collection marked down to half the price.

The cozy shoe brand is currently having a sale on select styles and colors sitewide for 30-50 percent off the original price. A hot pink butterfly bootie in the collection is also on sale for 30 percent off.

EMU Australia Lamb Kids Deluxe Wool Boot, $44.97, EMU Australia

EMU Australia Butterfly, $62.96, EMU Australia

Princess Charlotte was first spotted wearing Emu Booties back in March 2016, when the royal family released photos from their ski holiday in the French Alps.

In the photo, Kate Middleton held Charlotte in her arms, as she flashed a smile in an ivory snowsuit complete with a faux-fur trim that matched her adorable pink Emu Australia baby booties.

Princess Charlotte wore pink EMU Australia booties in March 2016

“This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was a very special and fun holiday for the family,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said at the time.

Prince William and Prince George stood by their side smiling in winter wear too, with the Duke of Cambridge wearing snow goggles on top of his head that matched the pair the Duchess of Cambridge rocked for their day in the snow.

