Motsi Mabuse's baby daughter singing is the cutest thing you'll hear today The Strictly judge has never publicly shared her daughter's name

Motsi Mabuse just cheered up our morning after sharing the most adorable sound we've ever heard – her baby daughter singing!

The Strictly Come Dancing star posted three clips to her Instagram Stories, where she enjoyed a sweet singalong with her little girl – whose name and face she has never publicly revealed.

In the clips, Motsi and her daughter are off-camera as they sing You Are My Sunshine, although the little tot adorably interrupts her mum as she freestyles the lyrics to include "And go away".

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse's baby daughter singing is the cutest sound you'll hear today

Erupting into the most adorable laughter when Motsi tried to correct her, the mum and daughter duo continue to belt out the song in between fits of giggles – so cute!

Last week, Motsi made the rare move of publicly sharing some adorable insights into her daughter's personality – and she sounds like the sweetest child!

Motsi has never publicly revealed her daughter's name or shared her face online

Motsi uploaded a heartfelt post to her Instagram Stories, in which she expressed her "gratitude" for her little one – whom she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

"So excited every day to just spend the time with my daughter," Motsi began. "She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me bust the whole time!! We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

Last year, Motsi shared a candid post with her fans on Instagram in which she discussed her daughter and motherhood.

Motsi shares her daughter with husband Evgenij Voznyuk

She wrote in part: "How things have changed since I know who is watching. She is watching, how I treat myself, how I treat others, how I let others treat me, how I love her dad, how he loves me. She is watching and I hope with all my heart she sees that she can do and be anything she wants."

Motsi added: "Be kind, be bold, have the courage to be you, reflect, improve where there is space, work hard, have patience with yourself, never ever let ANYONE make you feel less than, believe in your dreams and trust life."

