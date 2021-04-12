Motsi Mabuse wows fans in thigh-high boots and sequin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Motsi Mabuse looked sensational on Saturday as she took to social media to post a photo wearing a pink sequin dress and a pair of bold, snakeskin thigh-high boots.

The Strictly Come Dancing star strutted her stuff in an Instagram video as she messed around in front of the camera, and fans couldn’t get enough of the striking ensemble.

RELATED: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse stuns fans in jaw-dropping floor-length gown

Sharing the photo with her thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the snap: "The kids are dancing!!!! @letsdance kids on @tvnow.de!!!!! Don’t miss itb #showtime"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse struts her stuff in thigh-high boots

The star paired the dress with a black smokey eye and a glossy lip. She kept her luscious locks sleek and straight and showed off a pair of sparkly silver earrings, which complimented the glamourous outfit perfectly.

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Looking amazing, Motsi!" while another said: "Wow everyday you look different. Keep doing you you rock always" followed by several heart-eyes emojis.

Motsi looked amazing in sequins on Saturday

MORE: Motsi Mabuse looks just like her sisters in rare family photo

We have found the perfect high-street alternative to the Strictly star's snakeskin boots, and we think they are the perfect pair of shoes to make a statement in this summer.

Pair the boots with a summery white mini dress for the perfect pub garden look, or dress them up with some black leather trousers for your first post-lockdown night out.

Snake print boots, £32, Misspap

Motsi is known for her bold outfit choices, and recently received rave reviews from fans after she dazzled in a gorgeous, gold shirt dress while appearing on the hit TV show, I Can See Your Voice.

In the Instagram snap, Motsi can be seen sitting in a chair as the fabric of her dress falls open, revealing her toned legs, which are elongated even further by her strappy heels.

The TV star showed off her toned legs

Fans were full of compliments for the look, with one commenting: "Soooo pretty!!! Woah!" followed by several heart-eyes emojis. A second said: "You slay, Queen!"

DISCOVER: Oti Mabuse candidly admits she didn't speak to sister Motsi for three months

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.