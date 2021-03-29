Strictly's Motsi Mabuse stuns fans in jaw-dropping floor-length gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse had fans going wild on Saturday as she posted a video of herself strutting her stuff in a jaw-dropping floor-length gown,

The dancer, 39, looked absolutely incredible in the sheer polka dot gown that featured an off-shoulder design and ruffles around the sleeves and hem.

Motsi styled the look with a long ponytail, statement silver earrings and a black strappy heel.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse struts her stuff in jaw-dropping gown

Posting the video to her Instagram, she captioned it: "...now I wish you all a Happy Easter as I walk back to my life...loving my people, changing diapers, switching off, connecting with soul mates, growing, reflecting, living, giving but more than ever receiving!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning look, with one writing: "That dress is amazing" and another saying: "Watching your posts always puts a smile on my face."

The Strictly Come Dancing star paired the dress with black heels

The stunning dress is by French luxury fashion house Balmain and is currently on sale on NET-A-PORTER, reduced from £3,250 to just £975. You better hurry though as it is almost sold out!

Off-the-shoulder dress, was £3,250 now £975, NET-A-PORTER

If you can't get your hands on the dress then have no fear, as we have found an amazing high street dupe if you are wanting to recreate this stunning look. We happen to think it’s the perfect dress to celebrate a long weekend of Easter celebrations in the sunshine.

Polka dot dress, £30, Missguided

Motsi is known for her glamorous looks, and recently posted an unseen photograph of her enjoying some time at the beach in a striking black and white bikini.

She lay on her stomach with her legs crossed behind her, wearing a pair of blue and gold sunglasses and a black cap to protect herself from the sun.

The dancer was enjoying the sunshine in a recent unseen pic

She captioned the pic: "Selfies I miss taking!!! We will get there! #sunshineonmymind."

Her loyal fans did not hold back when it came to sharing the love in the comments, with one writing: "You’re the best" and another saying: "So adorable."

