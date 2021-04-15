Alex Jones looks incredible as she poses in comfy clothing The star felt like she'd been presented in "her pyjamas"

Alex Jones says she felt like she was presenting The One Show in her "pyjamas" after donning a comfy combination of clothing for Wednesday's show.

The mother-of-two, soon to be three, wore a fluffy white American Vintage jumper, some pink Zara trousers and a pair of Boden trainers.

As she left the studios, she snapped a selfie in the elevator and spoke about how comfy the ensemble was to wear – and we can certainly believe it!

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with her third child

"Literally feel like I just presented a live BBC One show in my pyjamas," she wrote.

"This is the comfiest outfit ever especially if you're housing a human or indeed a bit of lockdown weight."

The presenter revealed last month live on air that she and husband Charlie Thomson were expecting their third child – and that she'd be having her first daughter.

The mum to be definitely looked comfy

"Lockdown's been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news – baby number three is on the way," she told viewers.

Alex also made the announcement on her Instagram feed in an adorable photo with her husband and two sons, Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged one.

In the black-and-white snap, Charlie and the expectant mother beamed at the camera, while Teddy held aloft a sign reading: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

The star was sent hundreds of messages of congratulations and her former One Show co-host Matt Baker was among the many names who shared their joy.

In a touching message, he admitted that he was sorry to have left the show before Alex had become pregnant again. "Beautiful news - just sorry I'm not there to cover your maternity this time around XXX lots of love from all the Bakers (but you know that anyway)," he wrote.

Alex revealed she was pregnant last month

Not long after her pregnancy announcement, the star was treated to a fish and chips takeaway by her husband - but her condiment choice divided fans as she had a whole bottle of vinegar with her.

In the snap, the family had three wrapped parcels full of food, with four separate containers to the side, which looked to contain sides like mash and mushy peas.

Alex wrote: "He knows me so well…he bought me a whole bottle of vinegar….. Yum!"

