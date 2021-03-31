We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones showed off her blossoming baby bump on Tuesday night as she donned one of her favourite summer dresses.

The One Show host looked stunning in her midi frock, which features pink stripes and a belted waist. Fans may recognise the beautiful GÜL HÜRGEL dress since Alex wore it on the show in 2020, but the floaty design clearly makes it suitable for both before and during her pregnancy!

"My favourite dress fits...just!" Alex wrote as she posed for a mirror selfie. Holding out her floaty skirt for another snap, she added: "Lots of love for this dress. It's an oldie though from @gulhurgel."

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

That would explain why we can't find it online! Luckily, fans of the style can still buy some similar styles from the brand, with the same pink stripey colourway and statement belt.

Alex teamed it with a pair of white heels for a summery look and wore her dark hair in a sleek straight style.

Since announcing she is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, Alex has sported some beautiful outfits.

The star – who already has two sons, Teddy and Kit – looked as gorgeous as ever in a pair of wide-leg Zara jeans, a striped top from Joanie and a pair of patent Topshop heels to share her exciting news.

She was visibly nervous as she told co-host Ronan Keating about her surprise pregnancy, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

Shortly afterwards, the TV star took to her Instagram Stories where she revealed her bump for the first time.

Alex looked gorgeous in a floral frock by Nobody's Child which featured dainty flowers, puffed sleeves, frill detail at the shoulder, and an empire waist with ruffles.

Affectionately touching her bump, the mum-of-two wrote in the caption: "There she is," followed by pink heart emojis.

