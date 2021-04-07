Pregnant One Show star Alex Jones reveals sweetest new baby gift The One Show star is expecting her third child

Alex Jones recently announced that she's expecting a baby girl, and her fans are clearly thrilled for her.

She took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a lovely homemade gift that had been sent to her following the happy announcement.

A photo showed a pretty, cosy looking pink and white blanket wrapped with a matching gingham ribbon.

The present came with a note which Alex also included in the picture.

It read: "Congratulations on the news that you are having a baby girl, during lockdown with nothing to do I learned how to knit, I hope you like the baby blanket x."

The One Show star captioned the lovely image: "Our viewers are simply the best as Tina would say."

The 44-year-old surprised viewers with her third baby announcement during an episode of the weekday evening show last month.

Alex shared a photo of the lovely baby gift to Instagram

"It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time," the glamorous brunette said.

She went on: "Lockdown's been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news – baby number three is on the way!"

When Ronan Keating, who was her co-host for the day, asked if she would reveal the baby's sex, Alex admitted she was expecting a girl.

The star shares two sons with her husband Charlie

The presenter and her husband, Charlie Thomson, are already devoted parents to sons Teddy, four, and Kit, who is one.

Perhaps it's a pregnancy craving, but Alex went on to reveal a surprising food preference on social media a few days later.

Sharing a snap of a takeaway her husband had brought home, she showed fans that she was sitting down with fish and chips – plus a whole bottle of vinegar for herself!

"He knows me so well...he bought me a whole bottle of vinegar…" she wrote, adding: "Yum!"

