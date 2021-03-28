Pregnant Alex Jones unveils controversial takeaway dinner Is this The One Show host's pregnancy craving?

After a busy week that saw her announce her third pregnancy on The One Show, Alex Jones' was treated to a delicious takeaway dinner by her husband Charlie Thomson.

The TV presenter sat down with fish and chips over the weekend – complete with a whole bottle of vinegar!

In a photo she shared on her Instagram Stories, Alex's kitchen table was topped with three wrapped parcels of food, plus four containers which we imagine held mushy peas and mash.

They were ready for Alex, Charlie and their two children Teddy, four, and Kit, one, to tuck into.

"He knows me so well...he bought me a whole bottle of vinegar…" she wrote, adding: "Yum!"

Perhaps Alex's love of the condiment is a pregnancy craving, or maybe she has always loved to add salt and vinegar to her chips.

The One Show host loves vinegar!

Considering some people love their takeaway chips doused with both condiments while others may choose to have no toppings at all, we imagine Alex's large portion of vinegar is a controversial topic among fans.

Alex surprised The One Show viewers when she announced she is expecting a baby girl on Thursday's show. "It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time," the 44-year-old said.

"Lockdown's been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news – baby number three is on the way!"

Alex showed off her baby bump in a floral dress

The mother-of-two also revealed the news on her Instagram page in an adorable photo featuring her family. In the black-and-white snap, Alex and Charlie beamed at the camera, with the expectant mother holding her youngest son. Teddy held aloft a sign which simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

She later showed off her blossoming baby bump for the first time as she modelled a floral frock by Nobody's Child and posed side-on, affectionately touching her stomach. Captioning the sweet snap, Alex wrote: "There she is," followed by pink heart emojis.

