Khloe Kardashian makes jaws drop in a spacey skintight catsuit The reality star celebrated sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday in the sweetest way

Khloe Kardashian went totally intergalactic with her latest spicy ensemble.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star channeled Avatar and rocked a blue skintight catsuit as she hung out with her sisters over the weekend.

Khloe stunned fans in a look she dubbed simply "Avatar"

The suit came complete with gloved sleeves and wrapped under her foot unitard style. Khloe completed the look with a matching circular neon blue clutch and clear heels. The reality star shared several photos of herself wearing the look as she struck poses in front of a glowing blue sphere on a wall.

“Avatar”, she captioned the post. “Stop this right now!!! I’m obsessed with you,” her good friend Simon Huck wrote. “Wow you win space,” another follower commented, to which Khloe replied, “Works for me!” along with crying laughing emojis.

“This is my fav pic of you ever” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote, while Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson dropped heart eye and drooling emojis.

Khloe completed the look with a neon blue clutch and clear heels

It’s not clear where Khloe wore the look, but she rocked it with all of her sisters in tow and shared a photo of herself lounging on a plush couch in the outfit as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner all sat near her.

Perhaps it was for an early birthday celebration for Kourtney, who rang in her 42nd birthday on Sunday.

Khloe shared the sweetest post to pay tribute to her older sister, uploading some of her favorite photos and videos of her (one included a hilarious video of Kourtney sitting on a toilet), along with a touching caption.

Khloe wore the look as she spent time with her sisters over the weekend

Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way,” Khloe captioned it. “In any lifetime I will find you. I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.”

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger #Twins!! I vow that I will always try and help you find a place to pee in any lifetime. We annoy everyone around us when we are together. (They just jealous).”

Khloe shared the sweetest tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday today

“Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you, my life would feel empty. My life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love, and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! For the rest of your life, You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you, protect you and respect you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!”

Kourtney replied in the comments, writing, “Ok now I’m crying and I’m not sure whether it’s the caption or the pee video. I love you for all eternity.”

So sweet. Happy birthday, Kourtney!

