Kourtney Kardashian looks incredible in a bikini in unearthed photo shared by stepdaughter Alabama

Kourtney Kardashian certainly knows how to bring style to her swimwear, evidenced by a new photo shared by her stepdaughter Alabama Barker.

The Lemme and Poosh founder, 46, shares Alabama, 20, with her husband Travis Barker. Travis, 50, welcomed Alabama and her older brother Landon with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On her Instagram Stories, Alabama posted a photo of Kardashian-Jenner family "momager" Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble posing on a yacht in what looked to be Emilio Pucci ensembles, with the popular TikTokker dubbing them "Icons."

She then included what looked to be a throwback of her stepmom, dressed in a simple black two-piece bikini, accessorized with a simple pendant necklace and sunglasses, and topped off with another item from the high-end brand, this time a multi-colored scarf wrapped around her bikini bottoms.

"Nastyyyyyyy with the Pucci outfit! Another icon," Alabama wrote, which Kourtney later reposted on her own Instagram Stories. The caption is a reference to a quote of hers from her latest Christmas gift haul on TikTok, in which she unwraps all the presents she received from her extended family for both the holiday and her birthday (on Christmas Eve).

At one point, she opens up a pair of Saint Laurent Nue heels, and comments: "Nasty. With a Pucci outfit? Nasty!" You can watch it for yourself in the video below...

Life as a Kardashian mama

Kourtney and Travis' older kids have lived most of their lives in the spotlight, with both Alabama and Landon, 22, now being public figures thanks to their work in music like their dad. Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign, have featured prominently on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and now The Kardashians) over the years, and have essentially grown up on TV.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after spending years as friends, welcomed their son Rocky 13 Barker in November 2023. Unlike their older kids, though, the couple keep Rocky firmly out of the spotlight, citing a desire for privacy as well as his young age.

Noting an incident in which their newborn had been photographed by paparazzi to the Wall Street Journal, Blink-182 drummer Travis lamented: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him," saying they'd "rather keep him out of the spotlight."

He added: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Kourtney previously also said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she'd reduced the number of images she shared of her older kids on social media as well. "I just don't love to post my kids on social media," she explained. "They don't love it – sometimes they do."

Kourtney also opened up about how much of an impact motherhood has had on her life while appearing on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast Khloé in Wonderland, specifically becoming a mom again in her 40s.

"I feel like becoming a mom again really ignited – intensely ignited – my motherly role," Kourtney told her younger sister. "I had a strong desire to not work and stay home and be with the kids, which is probably once a week."