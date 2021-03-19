Khloe Kardashian's 'engagement' ring from Tristan Thompson cost $1.65million more than Lamar Odom's The rock is reported to be worth $2.5million

Khloe Kardashian sparked engagement rumours when she posted an Instagram photo to promote her Good American fashion label wearing an enormous rock on her engagement finger. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since remained tight-lipped as to whether or not she is set to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but fans are convinced.

The pair have been in an on-off relationship since Tristan admitted to cheating, but they are both parents to two-year-old True, while Khloe recently took to Instagram to confirm that they are back together and "stronger" than ever. And the ring?

SEE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan's new love nest to raise baby True is incredible

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tristan Thompson opens up about romance with Khloe Kardashian

Khloe was first seen sporting it back in July 2020 at her 36th birthday, and diamond experts at UK jewellery retailer, Steven Stone, have valued it an eye-watering £2million (approximately $2.5million), making it $1.65million (£1.2million) more than the amount Khloe's ex Lamar is believed to have shelled out.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian's fans react to her huge diamond ring - is she engaged?

It looks to feature 13 carats, with a large pear-shaped centre stone, flanked by two smaller one carat diamonds at either side.

Diamond specialist Max Stone explained: "The ring is around 13 carats in total, with a large pear-shaped centre diamond and two one carat side stones. They are VS2 diamonds meaning they are very high quality with very small inclusions that aren't visible to the naked eye.

"The diamonds are on a three stone setting on a platinum or white gold band. After taking a closer look, we estimate Khloe's ring to be worth around £2million ($2.5million)."

Khloe's engagement ring from Lamar Odom

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom, and while her engagement ring was equally beautiful, it was reported to have cost £610,000 ($850,000).

As for other members of the Kardashian family, Kim's ring from Kanye West was said to have cost approximately $2million - $4million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.