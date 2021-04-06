Lisa Snowdon looks too gorgeous in her leg-split wrap dress - and it's from Topshop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Snowdon always looks fabulous while presenting her fashion segments on This Morning, and Tuesday's show was no different.

The star embraced spring style with a gorgeous floral dress from Topshop at ASOS, teaming it with a golden tan and a beaming smile for the camera. She can do no wrong!

Sharing a gorgeous snap of the look on Instagram, Lisa styled her brown hair in tousled waves and wore her makeup fresh and glowing, tagging her glam squad in the credits.

Lisa looked beautiful in her Topshop dress

And if you're in love with her fabulous dress like us, you're in luck, as it's still available to shop at ASOS - though it's selling quickly. Costing £49, it features a flirty ruffle hem and flattering leg split.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of fans rushed to comment on the photo and tell Lisa how lovely she looked. "Beautiful... I need that dress please," one wrote, while another added: "Absolutely loving you in this dress... stunning!"

Topshop wrap dress, £49, ASOS

Lisa is often dressed by the This Morning fashion producer Amber Jackson, who also styles Rochelle Humes and appears during segments on the show.

The former model often shares her outfit posts on Instagram, and also looked stunning in an off-shoulder smock dress on Monday. Clearly enjoying her Easter break, she captioned her snap: "Still hunting for eggs," before her dress as Hansine and her boots Isabel Marant - she added a jumbo Chanel handbag for good measure, too!



Looking fabulous in her Donna Aida jumpsuit

Lisa also danced up a storm in her Donna Aida denim jumpsuit on Saturday, writing to fans: "Saturday Nights on Lockdown... make your own fun."

Plenty of her famous friends quickly commented, too, with Denise Van Outen writing: "Go girl," and Jodie Kidd adding: "Baby we will be dancing again soon."

We can't wait to see what Lisa wears next!

