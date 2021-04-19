We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has shown off another piece from her popular Very clothing collection, and it's a beauty!

The star posed for a mirror selfie at the weekend inside the modern home she shares with husband Mark Wright, telling fans: "Today's the day I'm wearing this beaut."

MORE: All about Michelle Keegan's dazzling 5-carat engagement ring

Michelle's bold green shirt dress costs £52 and features a waist-cinching wrap belt, pleated skirt and button-up collar detail. She teamed it with white Adidas trainers, simple jewellery and with her dark hair down and loose.

MICHELLE WEARS: Green shirt dress, £52, Very

It's thought that the picture wasn't actually taken at the weekend, however, as it's the same shot that features on Very's website for the dress' listing, and Michelle's hair appears darker.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares mind-blowing tour inside current £2million Essex mansion

The Brassic actress and her husband Mark Wright continue to live in their Essex mansion while they build their dream home nearby, which the couple have been documenting on their new shared Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

Loading the player...



WATCH: see inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's new build home

At the weekend, Mark gave fans the first tour of the inside of the building, as the renovations continue to take shape.

MORE: Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

The video revealed a huge loft space which will feature two sizeable bedrooms, both with en suites, at the top of a staircase.

Speaking from behind the camera, with workmen busy in the background, Mark explained: "This is the hallway when you get up to the roof with one bedroom over there and one over there."

It looks like the couple will have beautiful views across the countryside from their bedrooms, too.

Michelle and Mark are building their dream home

Mark and Michelle are excitedly planning their interiors, too, and have asked fans for their input on design ideas inside their new home, which was originally an old farmhouse.

They have previously asked fans to vote on a grand staircase which will feature in the opening hall of the property, as well as a luxurious marble bathroom. We can't wait to see it when it's finished!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.