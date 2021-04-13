We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is making sure we have lots of fashion inspiration ready for dining alfresco this month - showing her Instagram followers a brand new tan trench coat from her Very range on Monday evening - the first day out of lockdown.

In a snap on her stories, the former Coronation Street star remarked it was one of her favourite pieces from her latest collection and we can see why.

MORE: 15 best spring trench coats for your spring wardrobe refresh

The £69 slim-fit style is nice and light, has a belted waist to cinch and lovely utility-inspired details; smart notch lapels, handy side pockets, and long sleeves with buttoned tabs to each cuff. Swish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows fans in her new Very range

In sizes 6-18, it's a great investment for the spring - especially as this month you can finally dine outside with friends and it can get a little chilly in the evenings. The ideal cover-up!

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares magical video from £2million home with Mark Wright

READ: The best photos and moments from Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding

Utility Trench Coat, £69, Very

We love seeing Michelle's styling when it comes to her outfits. Last month, the 34-year-old dazzled fans in a floral mini dress from her range, which you can pick up for £48. The star is also a huge fan of loungewear - rocking tracksuits and slouchy numbers while she's been chilling at home through lockdown.

Stone Puff Sleeve Belted Trench Coat, £45.99, New Look

We always notice how glowing the brunette beauty looks in every snap - and we know her secrets. The Our Girl star told HELLO! last year that her makeup look is usually very low maintenance and that she prefers a lighter base as opposed to foundation when the weather gets warmer.

MORE: Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

She explained: "In the summer, I wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup." Gorgeous girl!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.