Michelle Keegan rocks the perfect tan trench you need for dining outside

Mark Wright's wife sports pub garden chic

Laura Sutcliffe

Michelle Keegan is making sure we have lots of fashion inspiration ready for dining alfresco this month - showing her Instagram followers a brand new tan trench coat from her Very range on Monday evening - the first day out of lockdown.

In a snap on her stories, the former Coronation Street star remarked it was one of her favourite pieces from her latest collection and we can see why.

The £69 slim-fit style is nice and light, has a belted waist to cinch and  lovely utility-inspired details; smart notch lapels, handy side pockets, and long sleeves with buttoned tabs to each cuff. Swish.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows fans in her new Very range

In sizes 6-18, it's a great investment for the spring - especially as this month you can finally dine outside with friends and it can get a little chilly in the evenings. The ideal cover-up!

Utility Trench Coat, £69, Very

We love seeing Michelle's styling when it comes to her outfits. Last month, the 34-year-old dazzled fans in a floral mini dress from her range, which you can pick up for £48. The star is also a huge fan of loungewear - rocking tracksuits and slouchy numbers while she's been chilling at home through lockdown.

Stone Puff Sleeve Belted Trench Coat, £45.99, New Look

We always notice how glowing the brunette beauty looks in every snap - and we know her secrets. The Our Girl star told HELLO! last year that her makeup look is usually very low maintenance and that she prefers a lighter base as opposed to foundation when the weather gets warmer. 

She explained: "In the summer, I wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup." Gorgeous girl!

