Hailey Bieber just wore the best LBD for summer on wedding date with Justin Bieber We need it in our closets right now.

There are little black dresses and then there is the little black dress you need in your closet right now - and this is it.

MORE: Justin Bieber gets candid about difficulties of marriage with Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber stunned when she stepped out with her husband Justin Bieber to attend a friend’s wedding over the weekend, wearing a chic AZ Factory dress from the brand‘s Spring Summer 2021 ‘My Body’ collection.

Fans loved Hailey and Justin's wedding guest look

Hailey completed the look with black heels and layered gold necklaces.

The figure-flattering number was simple and chic, and yet exuded a ton of style and sophistication, making it the perfect staple for spring and summer outings. The dress is designed to sculpt and empower women of all shapes and sizes. We loved it - and tracked it down on Net-a-Porter.

AZ Factory MyBody stretch-knit mini dress, $790, Net-a-Porter

MORE: Hailey and Justin Bieber's bedroom inside $25million mansion is totally unexpected

Justin, meanwhile, revealed a dapper style of his own as he stood by Hailey’s side in a photo he shared on Instagram that showed him wearing a striking blue suit he paired with a white fedora and a white button-down shirt.

The superstar singer captioned the post with an emoji surrounded by hearts, and over five million of his followers quickly liked it.

Justin shared a snaps from the wedding that showed him wearing ice cream sunglasses

"Power couple," one follower wrote, while another added, "Can we say the best duo in the world?"

Hailey and Justin did look really good, and we loved that their ensembles weren’t the typical matching couples looks, but still coordinated seamlessly. And it worked so well for their date night at their friend’s wedding - super stylish but not so scene-stealing that it took away attention from the bride and groom’s attire (a number one wedding guest rule).

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's makeup artist swears by this incredible beauty products for glowing skin

The Peaches crooner recently spoke to GQ for its May 2021 issue about their own marriage and dished on how they grew a lot during their first year.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018

"The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff," Justin told the magazine. "There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, 'I’m scared.'"

Now, he said, things are much better. “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories.”

“And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to,” he continued. “Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

The duo tied the knot in September 2018, when Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.