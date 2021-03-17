Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz's makeup artist reveals the one thing she swears by for glowing skin - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Collagen has been a trendy ingredient popping up in more beauty-boosting supplements over the last few years, and for good reason.

When consumed, it can have a variety of health benefits, from improving skin health to preventing bone loss, relieving joint pain, and even promoting heart health, according to Healthline.

Celebrity make-up artist Nina Park swears by Light & Fit's new Collagen & Antioxidants yogurt

As far as specific skin benefits, collagen can help strengthen skin and slow down skin aging by reducing wrinkles and dryness. Women who have taken the supplement daily have also experienced increased skin hydration, and some have discovered that it has helped prevent acne and other skin conditions, according to the site.

Light + Fit is one of the latest brands to include collagen in its products and recently launched their new Collagen & Antioxidants yogurt. It’s the first-ever national yogurt brand to use collagen as an ingredient.

So, we leaped at the chance to chat with celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, who teamed up with the brand to talk about the benefits of collagen consumption, as well as her favorite beauty products and tips.

Nina created this stunning natural beauty look for Brie Larson

Her clients include Hailey Bieber, Diane Kruger, Zoë Kravitz, Brie Larson, Lily-Rose Depp, and more, all of whom have managed to keep their skin glowing and in tip-top shape, even during the pandemic.

“Skincare wellness has always been such a priority, and collagen has also been a big part of my wellness routine, especially during the winter when it's cold outside and hot inside,” Nina told Hello! exclusively. “It's so drying, and I've always heard from my dermatologist that adding collagen adds so many benefits to the skin like skin hydration and anti-aging.”

“So that's why when I discovered Light + Fit's newest innovation with collagen and antioxidants, I knew that I needed to add this to my daily routine,” she added. “If someone were to ask me about getting recommendations on skincare, skin wellness, and inner glow, I would definitely mention the Light + Fit yogurt as a must for that.”

Nina's beauty mantra is "less is more" - evident in Zoe Kravitz's soft, statement-making look

In addition to collagen consumption, when it comes to Nina’s top tips for her star-studded clientele, it usually comes down to the beauty products she swears by - and making sure they do three things regularly.

“I'm always looking for the best, new, innovative products for work and to recommend to friends and clients,” she continued. “I also think [the key to good skincare] is definitely keeping the skin moisturized, drinking a lot of water, getting rest.”

One tool Nina also swears by is facial rollers, particularly ones that give you a lymphatic massage, like Gua Sha face rollers and Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Vibrating tool. ”When I have five to ten extra minutes with a client, I try to incorporate it to de-puff and bring color back to the face. It's just a great prep for starting makeup”.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $195, Sephora

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $34, Sephora

“Any sort of facial massage is good, even like these rollers by ReFa. They're amazing. They just really kind of add circulation and plump the skin.”

ReFa carat skin tool, $176, Skinstore

The makeup guru also says exfoliating is key. “I think daily exfoliation is so important,” she added. Her favorite serum is Chanel Sublimage La Lotion. “That's very gentle on the skin,” she added.

CHANEL Sublimage La Lotion Lumiere Exfoliante, $150, Neiman Marcus

Nina also swears by Kate Somerville’s Exfolikate for weekly exfoliation. “If you leave it in the shower and just do it once a week, it's great, like maintenance for every week.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate, $88, Kate Somerville

Glowing skin is important to have year-round, but as we head into spring and summer months, there’s an even bigger emphasis on it. To get a natural glow, Nina said what you put into your body (i.e. collagen), is just as important as what you put on your skin.

But, there is one product she keeps in her beauty regimen to enhance that glow - Weleda Skinfood. “It's a really hydrating cream for dry skin and creates the most beautiful glow on the cheeks and body,” she said.

Weleda Skin Food, $12.59, Amazon

The takeaway - collagen is an essential part of a beauty-boosting skincare regimen and knowing which products to use to keep it looking its best.

