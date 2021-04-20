Karen Hauer looks unrecognisable with long hair and leather dress The Strictly star shared the photo on Instagram

Karen Hauer is probably as well known for her blonde pixie cut and washboard abs as she is for being a professional dancer in Strictly Come Dancing.

But there was a time when the 39-year-old sported long, dark hair and was hardly ever seen wearing the luxe sportswear she is often photographed in today.

So imagine our surprise when she posted a throwback photo of herself rocking a chic, sleeveless leather dress and her shoulder-length glossy locks.

Over the weekend, Karen marked a friend's birthday by sharing the image on her Instagram Stories – and she looked so different!

Karen appeared to be in a restaurant as she posed alongside her pal with a gorgeous view of the city as her backdrop.

While we're sure fans loved Karen's trip down memory lane, nowadays, she is regularly seen wearing activewear since she hosts live workouts on Instagram - and she even has her own merchandise line of hoodies and sweatshirts.

Karen looked so different with her long hair

Earlier in February, fans were swooning over her 'Cute Workout' hoodie, which costs £45.

The dancer revealed the exciting news that she had launched her new website, where her followers can book classes with her online.

She wrote: "What's your Hauer Power? HauerPower.co.uk is now LIVE... Book Classes/Privates, Shop and much more... How cute is that?!!"

Karen now typically sports activewear and a short pixie cut

Karen takes very good care of her body and is even a certified personal trainer. She previously told HELLO!: "I try to eat everything, I burn so many calories, I like having my turmeric shots and my ginger shots in the morning.

"When I am away from home I eat a lot of pasta throughout the day and pretty much keep on munching on fruits and whatever I can get my hands on that has a lot of calories - because literally, I need to feed my body, and my mind because I am not only creating and dancing around but it is everything working at the same time, to be attentive, to teach, to have energy for me to dance.

"The more I eat and drink, and keep my fluids up, the better I am. I stay away from the pizzas here and there but I will never deny myself if there is one lying around!"

